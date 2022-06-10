iHeartRadio
Gas prices may hit another high in most parts of Ontario, including in Niagara, this weekend

gas tax

Gas prices are going up in Niagara once again tomorrow.

Gas Wizard is predicting a 3 cent jump overnight to $2.15 for a litre of regular after a 2 cent jump just last night.

President of Canadians for Affordable Energy, Dan McTeague, says that will bring most parts of Ontario to a record high of $215.9.

He says prices in Montreal are expected to hit $224.9.

The Ford PC government passed legislation before the election to implement a 5.7-cent cut to the gas tax for six months starting July 1.

 

