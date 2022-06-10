Gas prices may hit another high in most parts of Ontario, including in Niagara, this weekend

Gas prices are going up in Niagara once again tomorrow.

Gas Wizard is predicting a 3 cent jump overnight to $2.15 for a litre of regular after a 2 cent jump just last night.

President of Canadians for Affordable Energy, Dan McTeague, says that will bring most parts of Ontario to a record high of $215.9.

He says prices in Montreal are expected to hit $224.9.

The Ford PC government passed legislation before the election to implement a 5.7-cent cut to the gas tax for six months starting July 1.