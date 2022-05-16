iHeartRadio
Gas prices reach $2.08 per litre across Niagara

Gas prices have reached yet another new record in Niagara.

The average price of a litre of fuel across the region is now 208.9 cents per litre.

There is no increase expected tonight and according to Canadians for Affordable Energy President Dan McTeague there is no relief in sight

Supply shortages brought about by Russia’s decision to invade Ukraine and the imposed sanctions will keep prices up for the foreseeable future.

