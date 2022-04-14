Gas prices rising as we head into holiday weekend

Gas Prices are on the rise again across the region.

The price at the pumps expected go up by about 6 cents a litre today.

Stations expected to add another 5 cents a litre to the cost again tomorrow morning.

Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, tells CTV News that we are on our way back to the 1.80 a litre range shortly, "I think it's pretty simple to conclude we will see days this summer where the potential is far greater than ever that we will see $2 per litre."

By tomorrow we are expecting prices in the region to be an average of about $1.70 a litre.

Prices in March went as high as $1.90 per litre in some spots in Ontario.