Gas prices will fall once again and you may want to wait to fill up tomorrow.

President, Canadians for Affordable Energy Dan McTeague says after a four cent drop today, prices will fall another six cents a litre on Saturday across southern Ontario, including in Niagara, to $1.69.

Gas prices have now been on the decline for more than a month after peaking at a record 214.9 cents per litre on June 11.