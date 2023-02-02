iHeartRadio
Gas prices set to drop by 5 cents overnight


If you can wait one more night to fill up your gas tank, it will be worth it.

According to Gas Wizard, prices are set to drop by 5 cents overnight.

That will bring the current average cost of a litre of regular to 144.9 cents, however some stations are already reporting the drop.

 

 

