Gas prices set to drop by 5 cents overnight
If you can wait one more night to fill up your gas tank, it will be worth it.
According to Gas Wizard, prices are set to drop by 5 cents overnight.
That will bring the current average cost of a litre of regular to 144.9 cents, however some stations are already reporting the drop.
Hold off until Friday to fill-up. Despite Thursday’s 2 cent hike, Friday to see a 5 cent/l DROP TO 144.9 for most of S #Ontario #Montreal down to 160.9 while #Vancouver falls back 4 cts to 178.9 https://t.co/Ea8JhPqTnH— Dan McTeague (@GasPriceWizard) February 2, 2023
The Drive with Walter Sendzik - Erica Williams, Winner of Niagara College’s Ontario Premier’s Award in November
Premier’s Award winning alumna, Erica Williams (who is a St. Catharines resident) will be at our DJP campus tomorrow for an initiative to support her non-profit, Erica’s Embrace
The College’s culinary pop-ups on Thursday will donate proceeds to Erica’s Embrace and Erica plans to attend the pop-ups at NC to help spread the word about Erica’s Embrace.
Through Erica’s Embrace, she and her team gather and distribute Black hair care and beauty products to women’s shelters across Southwestern Ontario. It is the only known service of this kind in the area. Her team has also expanded to Black advocacy within the Niagara region
Erica won the College’s Ontario Premier’s Award in November (one of 7 winners/ Ontario College graduates) and launched Erica’s Embrace soon after graduating from NC’s Social
The Drive with Walter Sendzik - Mendelt Hoesktra, Founder of Momentum Choir
Celebrating 15 years of Momentum Choir