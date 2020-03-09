Gas prices set to drop to 85 cents/litre Wednesday in Niagara: Dan McTeague

If you can wait another day to fill up the gas tank, you will save a few bucks.

President of Canadians for Affordable Energy, Dan McTeague tells CKTB's Tom McConnell gas prices are set to drop drastically.

He says the price of a litre of regular will drop to 92.9 cents overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

McTeague says that means the high in Niagara on Wednesday will be 93 cents, while the low may drop down to 85 cents.

He says he feels for gas stations who have paid much more for the gas in stock than what they can sell it for.

North American stock markets have suffered their worst meltdown since the global financial crisis on a collapse in oil prices.

Canada's energy sector sustained hefty share price decreases after Saudi Arabia launched a price war by promising to ramp up oil output.