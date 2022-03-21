iHeartRadio
Gas prices set to rise 5 cents in Niagara

gas prices cp

Gas prices are set to rise in Niagara by 5 cents a litre.

Gas Wizard says the prices will increase to 175.9 cents a litre tomorrow in Niagara, Hamilton and the GTA.

Diesel prices will rise 8 cents a litre.

Currently gas is sitting at 1.70 a litre in Niagara.

