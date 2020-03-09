Gas prices set to tank
You may want to hold off filling your tank, oil prices are forecast to start plunging.
The benchmark U.S. crude price fell as much as 30 percent this morning, the largest single day drop since the beginning of the Gulf War in 1991.
Part of the issue is that OPEC is fighting with Russia over how much to cut production in order to prop up prices.
But what that simply means, is cheaper gas at the pumps for us.
Gas prices are hovering around $1.00 per litre this morning but they're expected to fall even further.
Industry analyst Dan McTeague is predicting prices of 93.9 cents per litre by Wednesday.
