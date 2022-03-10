Gas prices up today but expected to fall tomorrow

If you need gas today you may want to wait to fill up the tank.

Gas prices across parts of Niagara reaching up to a $1.90 a litre today.

According to gaswizard.ca that price should fall back to roughly $1.75 litre tomorrow morning.

This after the price of crude oil fell roughly 11% yesterday.

Business professor Marvin Ryder says the price at the pumps is closely mirroring crude price nowadays, "on balance they are fairly responsive compared to what we once had which was a four or five week delay."

Many have called for governments to step in to make gasoline more affordable and Ryder says there is one option on the table, "I have been wondering whether Premier Ford and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would get together and temporarily cut the HST on gasoline. If for instance they cut it in half they would still get 15-16 cents a litre but you and I would save 15-16 cents."

