Gas prices will jump again overnight to prices we haven't seen since before Christmas

Gas prices are set to jump again overnight to prices we haven't seen since before Christmas.

According to gas analyst Dan McTeague, gas prices could rise by three cents on Friday, bringing totals up to 166.9 cents per litre in areas such as Niagara and Hamilton.

McTeague, who is the President of Canadians for Affordable Energy, says this is common for this time of year, but the situation may change quickly depending on what happens in the U.S.

"The only thing holding back a breakout in gas prices is the preoccupation of markets over the US debt ceiling. Depending on how that goes, prices will rise rapidly or decline as quickly after the Memorial Day long weekend in the U.S."

$1.66/litre is a price we haven't seen since November 10th.