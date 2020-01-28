iHeartRadio
Gas wars in the Hammer send price of petrol below a buck

If you are in the Hamilton area today you might want to fill up.

A gas war has caused prices to drop well below a dollar a litre for regular petrol.

A quick check online shows a litre of regular gas is now selling for less than 90 cents at most stations in the hammer.

Head down the highway to Niagara and gas is selling for around $1.06 a litre.

