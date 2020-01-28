Gas wars in the Hammer send price of petrol below a buck
If you are in the Hamilton area today you might want to fill up.
A gas war has caused prices to drop well below a dollar a litre for regular petrol.
A quick check online shows a litre of regular gas is now selling for less than 90 cents at most stations in the hammer.
Head down the highway to Niagara and gas is selling for around $1.06 a litre.
-
Women in STEM Field/STEM Event Coming Up
Matt Holmes Speaks with Director of Operations Innovate Niagara N'ora Kalb regarding Women in STEM Event/women in STEM fields general chat
-
Coronavirus World Wide Panic/Containment
Matt Holmes Speaks with Professor University of Toronto's Dalla Lana School of Public Health/Director of the Infectious Diseases Epidemiology Research Unit at Mount Sinai Hospital Dr. Allison McGeer regarding coronavirus and world wide panic
-
GM Property in St. Catharines Motion at Council
Matt Holmes Speaks with St. Catharines City Councillor Karrie Porter regarding the GM property on Ontario Street in St. Catharines