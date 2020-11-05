iHeartRadio
Gates calls budget 'disappointing', but pleased with staycation cash and south Niagara hospital nod

wayne gates

Niagara Falls NDP MPP Wayne Gates says Ontario's budget was disappointing, but he's pleased with a few nuggets which made it in.

The financial plan was unveiled by the Ford Conservative government today detailing spending for the next fiscal year.

Ontario is spending a record $187 billion in its first pandemic-era budget, with money earmarked to support the health-care sector, help seniors living at home and subsidize electricity rates for businesses.

The fiscal plan also shows a record deficit of $38.5 billion for this year.

Gates says he was hoping for more money for long-term care, and for education.

Gates is is pleased the government put in Bill 19, which provides a non-refundable tax credit to families to enjoy a stay-cation to encourage tourism across Ontario.

The NDP wanted a $1000 tax credit, but the government put a 20% credit system.

Gates says that means families would need to spend $5000 to get the $1000.

Gates also says he's pleased the new hospital in south Niagara received a mention in today's budget.

He is pushing for the government to fast-track the hospital build, saying it's very important to invest in health-care during the pandemic.

 

