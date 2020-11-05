Gates calls budget 'disappointing', but pleased with staycation cash and south Niagara hospital nod

Niagara Falls NDP MPP Wayne Gates says Ontario's budget was disappointing, but he's pleased with a few nuggets which made it in.

The financial plan was unveiled by the Ford Conservative government today detailing spending for the next fiscal year.

Ontario is spending a record $187 billion in its first pandemic-era budget, with money earmarked to support the health-care sector, help seniors living at home and subsidize electricity rates for businesses.

The fiscal plan also shows a record deficit of $38.5 billion for this year.

Gates says he was hoping for more money for long-term care, and for education.

Gates is is pleased the government put in Bill 19, which provides a non-refundable tax credit to families to enjoy a stay-cation to encourage tourism across Ontario.

The NDP wanted a $1000 tax credit, but the government put a 20% credit system.

Gates says that means families would need to spend $5000 to get the $1000.

Gates also says he's pleased the new hospital in south Niagara received a mention in today's budget.

He is pushing for the government to fast-track the hospital build, saying it's very important to invest in health-care during the pandemic.