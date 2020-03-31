Gates calls for 80 percent rent subsidy
A local NDP MPP is also calling for a break for tenants.
Wayne Gates is calling for a rent subsidy so people can ‘not only get through the month, but make it to the other side of this crisis without the crushing debt of months of unpaid rent behind them.’
He says a plan needs to be in place to protect renters while still making sure landlords get paid.
Gates writes, ‘rent deferrals won’t do, it simply means that the bills will pile up.’
He says the NDP's plan calls for an 80 percent rent subsidy for four months to help tenants that have lost income.
He is also calling for a complete ban on evictions, lockouts, and disconnections, including for businesses, for four months.
