Gates questions Ford government over number of long-term care inspectors

Niagara Falls NDP MPP Wayne Gates is questioning the Ford government about a shortage of inspectors for Ontario’s long-term care homes.

Gates says Premier Doug Ford promised he would double the number of long-term care inspectors, however a recent media report showing the province is 78 inspectors short.

"The CBC reported that although there are 624 long-term care homes in the province, only 234 inspectors are currently working. That means this government is 78 inspectors short.”

“Why did the Premier choose to break another promise to the people of Ontario and once again fail our seniors,” said Gates.

Gates also makes note of an Ombudsman finding that there weren't any inspections the first 7 weeks into the pandemic.

“Think about the seniors who suffered in long-term care. Think about the 6,000 seniors who lost their lives. Think about the families that will never be the same again.”

“How many more seniors need to die in long-term care before this government holds for-profit homes accountable?” asked Gates.