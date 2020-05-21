Gates says it's despicable that a Niagara Falls landlord wants to hike rent during the pandemic

Niagara Falls' MPP Wayne Gates is speaking out after a local landlord proposed a rent hike during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NDP MPP has issued a statement saying the landlord of Summerset Court apartments in Niagara Falls should be ashamed after sending a letter to tenants asking for an increase of 10% to make up for high taxes, and poor management in the past.

Gates says a rent hike is alarming at anytime, but in the middle of the pandemic, it's downright despicable.

"The actions of the owners of the Summerset Court Apartments are appalling and they should be ashamed of their actions. This should be reversed immediately with an apology to the residents who have been subjected to this unacceptable treatment.”