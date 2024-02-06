Gates says Ontario families who lost loved ones in LTC during the pandemic deserve justice

A politician in Niagara says the families of Ontario residents who lost loved ones in long-term care homes during the pandemic deserve justice.

Niagara Falls NDP MPP, Wayne Gates, who is the official Opposition Critic for Long-Term Care, says families took a big step towards that today after Ontario's Court of Appeal agreed to allow a class-action lawsuit to move forward.

The lawsuit is against the minister of long-term care for alleged negligence regarding the government's response to COVID-19.

The four lead plaintiffs lost their parents to COVID-19 or related complications in 2020.

They allege thousands of deaths and illnesses at long-term care homes could have been prevented if the government had acted sooner to bring in protections.

The claims have not been proven in court.

A Superior Court judge had certified the class action against the minister of long-term care but didn't allow it to proceed on several other grounds, prompting the appeal.

Gates says the Conservative government failures in long-term care led to thousands of preventable deaths during the pandemic.

"The Conservatives knew that our friends, parents, and grandparents in LTC were vulnerable, and they acted far too late, with too little urgency."

4335 residents and 13 long-term care staff died between March 2020 and April 2022.