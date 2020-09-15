Gates says three-year wait for long-term bed at some Niagara homes is unacceptable

Niagara Falls NDP MPP Wayne Gates was at Queen's Park today highlighting the crisis in the region's long-term care homes and in-home care system.

Gates shared stories of Niagara residents who say they have been denied access to home care, and face long waits for a long-term care bed.



Gates says because of the Ford government’s 'underfunding of home care' families in Niagara are making the tough decision to move their loved ones into long-term care, only to discover they’ll have to wait three years.