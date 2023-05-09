Gates says Woodbine is bullying Fort Erie Racetrack and wants government action
Wayne Gates says Fort Erie Racetrack is getting bullied and he wants the province to step in.
The address at Queen's Park comes after the Fort Erie Live Racing Consortium filed a complaint against Woodbine Racetrack with the Canadian Trade Commission under the Federal Competition Act.
The Niagara Falls NDP MPP says Woodbine has been using a government granted monopoly to do whatever they like, "Woodbine is bullying smaller tracks and using their power within this government and the regulatory body to get away with it. It is time this government steps up, puts and end to Woodbine's behaviour, and truly supports horse racing across Ontario."
Fort Erie claim that Woodbine has implemented a horse shipping policy that restricts the movement of horses between the two tracks.
Another sticking point is the scheduling of the Triple Crown races.
Woodbine deny the claims.
LIVE: Standing up for the Fort Erie Racetrack https://t.co/gCClPHIDCz— Wayne Gates (@Wayne_Gates) May 8, 2023
-
Help Kids Shine - April Jeffs
As part of the Help Kids Shine campaign, Tim Denis is joined by April Jeffs, the CEO of the Niagara Parks Commission, to discuss what the campaign means to her.
-
Brenda Langendoen - Horse Sense For Kids
Tim Denis is joined by Brenda Langendoen, Executive Director for Horse Sense for Kids to discuss the upcoming Wild West Days fundraiser on June 10th.
-
Mat Siscoe - Mayor of St. Catharines
Mayor Mat Siscoe joins Tim Denis to discuss the uptick in public drug use and intercourse in the streets of downtown St. Catharines.