Gates says Woodbine is bullying Fort Erie Racetrack and wants government action

Wayne Gates says Fort Erie Racetrack is getting bullied and he wants the province to step in.

The address at Queen's Park comes after the Fort Erie Live Racing Consortium filed a complaint against Woodbine Racetrack with the Canadian Trade Commission under the Federal Competition Act.

The Niagara Falls NDP MPP says Woodbine has been using a government granted monopoly to do whatever they like, "Woodbine is bullying smaller tracks and using their power within this government and the regulatory body to get away with it. It is time this government steps up, puts and end to Woodbine's behaviour, and truly supports horse racing across Ontario."

Fort Erie claim that Woodbine has implemented a horse shipping policy that restricts the movement of horses between the two tracks.

Another sticking point is the scheduling of the Triple Crown races.

Woodbine deny the claims.