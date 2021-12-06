Gates speaks out about 106 yr old veteran waiting for long-term care bed in Niagara

Niagara Falls NDP MPP Wayne Gates is speaking out a veteran who has been waiting for a long-term care bed in the region.

In question period today, Gates told the story of Burd Sisler, a 106 year old Second World War veteran who has been waiting for a long-term care bed in Fort Erie for months.

“Seniors in Niagara who need the support of a long-term care home should be able to quickly find one in their own community. That’s especially true for veterans like Burd, who has been trying to get into a long-term care home in Fort Erie for six months and still doesn’t know when a bed might open up."

Gates says Sisler has been a lifelong resident of Fort Erie, and his contributions to the community are many.

"The Ford government must make sure Burd and his family can get the extra support he requires and help him finally secure a long-term care bed in Fort Erie."



"What Burd and so many other seniors in Niagara need are safe, publicly funded, not-for-profit long-term-care homes which guarantee at least four hours of hands-on care every single day. Ford refuses to provide Ontario seniors this high standard of care, only New Democrats have a plan for long-term care that treats seniors with dignity and provides the support that families in Niagara need.”



