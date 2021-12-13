Gates wants booster doses send to doctors and pharmacies

A Niagara MPP is calling on the province to send additional booster doses to doctors and pharmacies across the region.

Wayne Gates sent a letter to the Health Minister today calling for them to send the doses immediately.

The Niagara Falls MPP says there is more capacity for pharmacies and primary care providers to help get the shots out quickly as public health had been focused on vaccinating the 5-11 age group.

Gates adds that many people now eligible for booster doses have been forced to book appointments well into 2022.