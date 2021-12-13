Gates wants booster doses send to doctors and pharmacies
A Niagara MPP is calling on the province to send additional booster doses to doctors and pharmacies across the region.
Wayne Gates sent a letter to the Health Minister today calling for them to send the doses immediately.
The Niagara Falls MPP says there is more capacity for pharmacies and primary care providers to help get the shots out quickly as public health had been focused on vaccinating the 5-11 age group.
Gates adds that many people now eligible for booster doses have been forced to book appointments well into 2022.
-
Dog Talk with Dave McMahon (DEC 13, 2021)Tonight's guest is Caitlin Kelly with Kingston 4 Paws Service Dogs - Their Mission “To provide trained service dogs and their continued handling support to physically and emotionally challenged persons and their families, assisting them to become more independent in their Southeastern Ontario communities.”
-
view from the drive thru - Dreamin' of White Noise This Last Christmas Timeview from the drive thru - Dreamin' of White Noise This Last Christmas Time
-
WEEKLY NIAGARA COVID-19 UPDATE: Dec 13We have high covid infection numbers. Omicron, is it serious, are we overreacting? Will booster shots make a difference? Tim talks with Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health.