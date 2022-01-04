Gates wants legislature back to work on a plan for schools
Wayne Gates is once again expressing his disappointment in the provincial government.
The Niagara Falls MPP telling CKTB that he wants to see the legislature called back so they can work on a response for schools, "I think with the crisis that we are in that stopping winter recess and bring back the legislature immediately so we can have this debate, we can have consultation, we can talk to everybody and say what we need to do."
Gates adds, "Schools should be open, but they should be open and they should be safe. How are they safe? by doing the things we have been asking this government to do for almost two years now."
He pointed to the calls for lower class sizes, improved ventilation, and N95 masks for everyone at school as key things over looked.
Most students in the province will begin online learning tomorrow.
Many students here in Niagara will begin next week as their winter break started a little late than most of the province.
-
Best spots to hike in NiagaraTim talks to Katie Profit on the best spots to hike in Niagara, she’s been hiking most of her life, recently she completed the 904km stretch of the Bruce Trail.
-
AM Roundtable - Chris Richard, Lucas Spinosa and Ted MouradianAM Roundtable - Chris Richard, Lucas Spinosa and Ted Mouradian
-
Niagara Casinos closing temporarilyOntario has announced that the province is moving to Modified Step 2 of the Roadmap to Reopen effective January 5, 2022, to combat the rising number of hospitalizations in the province due to the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Tim talks to Richard Taylor President of Niagara Casinos