Gates wants legislature back to work on a plan for schools

Wayne Gates is once again expressing his disappointment in the provincial government.

The Niagara Falls MPP telling CKTB that he wants to see the legislature called back so they can work on a response for schools, "I think with the crisis that we are in that stopping winter recess and bring back the legislature immediately so we can have this debate, we can have consultation, we can talk to everybody and say what we need to do."

Gates adds, "Schools should be open, but they should be open and they should be safe. How are they safe? by doing the things we have been asking this government to do for almost two years now."

He pointed to the calls for lower class sizes, improved ventilation, and N95 masks for everyone at school as key things over looked.

Most students in the province will begin online learning tomorrow.

Many students here in Niagara will begin next week as their winter break started a little late than most of the province.