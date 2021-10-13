Gates wants to know why restaurants left out of recent capacity changes

Niagara Falls MPP Wayne Gates wants to know why restaurants were not included in the most recent announcement to increase indoor capacity limits.

Gates says, "With the move to full capacity at most indoor venues across the province, I believe it's remarkably unfair to not explain to restaurants why they were left out. These businesses have struggled throughout the pandemic and I haven't heard a rationale from the province for why restaurants can't begin moving forward with the rest of the province."

The NDP MPP feels that the government has failed small businesses adding, "They have no problem changing the rules for their corporate friends, but when small businesses need assistance, need clarity on the rules or are simply trying to apply for the supports they are eligible to receive-this government is nowhere. Leaving restaurants out in the cold just doesn't seem to make sense here and we need an explanation."

Ontario increased capacity for venues such as sporting arenas, cinemas, and meeting and event spaces to 100 per cent this past weekend.

