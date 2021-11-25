GBF helping 70 families in Grimsby from being homeless

The 17th Annual Great Holiday Food Drive is coming up in Niagara, and this year the event will be helping more people in need.

The event, on Friday December 10th, will be supporting all Feed Ontario designated food banks in Niagara this year.

One of the agencies we are supporting this year is the Grimsby Benevolent Fund.

Executive Director Stacy Elia tells CKTB even though Grimsby has a stereotype of being affluent, there are many people in need of help.

She says the community is impacted by pandemic job losses, with the agency keeping 70 households from being on the streets currently.

That costs $20,000 a month for the GBF to fund.

The Great Holiday Food Drive, which is hosted by 610 CKTB, MOVE 105.7, and 97.7 HTZ FM, will be held Dec. 10th at Market Square in St. Catharines and other locations throughout Niagara.

