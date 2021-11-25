Gen. Wayne Eyre named permanent defence chief
Gen. Wayne Eyre has been appointed Canada's permanent chief of the defence staff.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the move today in a news release.
Eyre had served as acting commander of the Canadian Armed Forces since February after taking over from Adm. Art McDonald.
McDonald stepped down due to a military police investigation into his conduct.
McDonald had been asking to be reinstated after the investigation resulted in no charges, but the Liberal government instead put him on administrative leave in August.
-
