iHeartRadio
-3°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

General Vance: all deployed CAF personnel are safe and accounted for following missile attacks

CKTB - NEWS - Canadian Armed Forces

Canada's chief of defence staff says all troops are safe and accounted for after the Iranian air strikes on Iraq.
     
General Jonathan Vance made the comment to military families on Twitter.
     
US authorities say 22 ballistic missiles targeted an airbase near Baghdad and the city of Irbil in the Kurdish-controlled north.
     
Canadians have a military and diplomatic presence in Irbil.
     
Hours before the Iranian missiles hit, the Canadian Forces had started to move troops out of Iraq.

 

CKTB - Storm Desk Llink
CKTB - Stormdesk - 300x100

Latest Audio