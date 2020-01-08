General Vance: all deployed CAF personnel are safe and accounted for following missile attacks
Canada's chief of defence staff says all troops are safe and accounted for after the Iranian air strikes on Iraq.
General Jonathan Vance made the comment to military families on Twitter.
US authorities say 22 ballistic missiles targeted an airbase near Baghdad and the city of Irbil in the Kurdish-controlled north.
Canadians have a military and diplomatic presence in Irbil.
Hours before the Iranian missiles hit, the Canadian Forces had started to move troops out of Iraq.
CAF families: I can assure you that all deployed CAF personnel are safe & accounted for following missile attacks in Iraq. We remain vigilant.— General Jonathan Vance (@CDS_Canada_CEMD) January 8, 2020
