George Darte resigns from his seat at Regional Council

Regional Councillor George Darte is stepping away from politics.

Darte announcing that he has resigned from his council seat effective immediately.

He made the announcement in an email to regional council saying "This is obviously something I take very seriously and am sorry that I am not able to go the full term."

Darte says he is stepping aside for personal reasons, "I shall ask you to respect my privacy for my reason to resign."

The St. Catharines native was serving his first term after collecting the second most votes for council in the 2018 St. Catharines election, behind only Jim Bradley.

St. Catharines City Council will now need to decide what to do with the post as it falls just over 6 months from this falls municipal elections on October 24th.

Council recently appointed Mat Siscoe to fill a regional council position that was empty following the passing of Sandie Bellows.