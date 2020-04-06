George's Greek Village keeps serving up popular dishes as pandemic continues

Businesses in Niagara continue to cope with closures to try to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Restaurants are allowed to continue to operate, but only if they offer take-out to customers.

George Kountrogiannis at George's Greek Village on Queenston St. tells CKTB business is down about 60%.

He says the majority of their business is dine-in, so the first few days of the closure was a shock.

He says business picked up over the weekend, and customers lined up (while still social distancing) to pick up one of their favourite dishes.

George's is offering free delivery in St. Catharines or curbside pick up.