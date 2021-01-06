Georgia Democrat Raphael Warnock wins his Senate runoff election
A potentially seismic shift could be happening in US politics.
Georgia Democrat Raphael Warnock has won his Senate runoff election.
Warnock's victory represents a striking shift in Georgia's politics as the swelling number of diverse, college-educated voters flex their power in the heart of the Deep South.
The win also gives Democrats a chance to seize control of the Senate just in time for the opening of Joe Biden's presidency.
Another contest in Georgia, between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican David Perdue, remains too close to call.
Crime Stoppers Month (January)Matt Holmes Speaks with Barry Diamond - Chairman Crime Stoppers of Niagara regarding Crime Stoppers Month
2021, Niagara the Year AheadMatt Holmes Speaks with Laura Ip - St. Catharines Regional Councillor and Rob Foster – Regional Councillor Town of Lincoln regarding the year ahead regionally
First Day of Virtual School Following HolidaysMatt Holmes Speaks with Camillo Cipriano - Director of Education Niagara Catholic District School Board regarding first day of virtual school following Christmas break