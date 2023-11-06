Gerry Dee bringing his tour to St. Catharines in March

Gerry Dee is coming to St. Catharines for a show in March.

The Canadian actor, stand-up comedian, game show host, director, producer, and writer, is bringing his upcoming tour “Funny You Should Say That", to the Meridian Centre on March 30, 2024.



Dee is the host of Family Feud Canada, and placed third on the fifth season of Last Comic Standing.

He also wrote and starred in the sitcom Mr. D.

He is currently starring in the new FOX comedy “Animal Control” alongside Joel McHale.

Tickets go on sale on November 10th at 10 a.m. here www.livenation.com.