Get set to pay more for your groceries

If you thought you were already paying more for food, get set to pay more.

Canadians can expect to pay more for food in the next year.

New numbers in for the 2021 Food Price Report suggest the cost of bread, meat and vegetables are all expected to push grocery bills up to 5% higher.

That translates to as much as $695 more for the average family of four.

The lead author on the report from Dalhousie University says Canadians aren't likely to see a break on their grocery bills anytime soon.