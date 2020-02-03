Get your resume ready, Niagara College hosting job fair

Niagara College is set to host its largest ever career fair.

Students, alumni, and community members are invited to talk to employers, hand out resumes, and network during the four day event.

It kicks off tomorrow at the Welland Campus from 10 in the morning until 2 in the afternoon.

The Niagara-On-The-Lake Campus will be hosting the remainder of the job fair on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

More than 150 employers from a wide variety of industries have signed up to take part.

Click here to see a list of some of the employers.