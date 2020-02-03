Get your resume ready, Niagara College hosting job fair
Niagara College is set to host its largest ever career fair.
Students, alumni, and community members are invited to talk to employers, hand out resumes, and network during the four day event.
It kicks off tomorrow at the Welland Campus from 10 in the morning until 2 in the afternoon.
The Niagara-On-The-Lake Campus will be hosting the remainder of the job fair on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
More than 150 employers from a wide variety of industries have signed up to take part.
DOG TALK FEB 3RD
Marybeth Haines - Author of The Power of Pets will join us to talk about the 7 effective tools to heal from pet loss & Dr. Philipp Schott -Author of The Accidental Veterinarian will join us to talk about 7 things you should NEVER say to your veterinarian.
4PM FEB 3RD
4P Q – What was better, the game or the half-time show?
The out-of-control story from Friday
Regional Councillor Laura Ip
3PM FEB 3RD
The 2020 Presidential Campaign officially starts with the Iowa caucuses today
Don Abelson - Director, Brian Mulroney Institute of Government, Steven K. Hudson Chair in Canada-U.S. Relations, and Professor, Political Science, St. Francis Xavier University
Prof. Michael Narraine Assistant Professor Department of Sport Management on the Super Bowl