iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Get your resume ready, Niagara College hosting job fair

CKTB-News-Job Fair

Niagara College is set to host its largest ever career fair.

Students, alumni, and community members are invited to talk to employers, hand out resumes, and network during the four day event.

It kicks off tomorrow at the Welland Campus from 10 in the morning until 2 in the afternoon.

The Niagara-On-The-Lake Campus will be hosting the remainder of the job fair on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

More than 150 employers from a wide variety of industries have signed up to take part.

Click here to see a list of some of the employers.

CKTB - Storm Desk Llink
CKTB - Stormdesk - 300x100

Latest Audio

  • image.jpg?t=1556650675&size=Large

    DOG TALK FEB 3RD

    Marybeth Haines - Author of The Power of Pets will join us to talk about the 7 effective tools to heal from pet loss & Dr. Philipp Schott -Author of The Accidental Veterinarian will join us to talk about 7 things you should NEVER say to your veterinarian.

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    4PM FEB 3RD

    4P Q – What was better, the game or the half-time show?

    The out-of-control story from Friday

    Regional Councillor Laura Ip 

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    3PM FEB 3RD

    The 2020 Presidential Campaign officially starts with the Iowa caucuses today

    Don Abelson - Director, Brian Mulroney Institute of Government, Steven K. Hudson Chair in Canada-U.S. Relations, and Professor, Political Science, St. Francis Xavier University

    Prof. Michael Narraine Assistant Professor Department of Sport Management on the Super Bowl