Gibson appointed to Ontario Association of Police Services Board

Wainfleet Mayor Kevin Gibson has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Ontario Association of Police Services Boards.

The Mayor has been sitting on the Niagara Police Services Board this past term.

Gibson says, "I'm very pleased to have been chosen to serve on the OAPSB Board. At a time when the police sector is facing unprecedented challenges, the advocacy work of the OAPSB has never been more critical."

he OAPSB is the provincial association representing municipal police services boards.