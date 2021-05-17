Gillian's Place and Hospice Niagara receive $10,000 boost from CAA Niagara

Two local organizations are getting a $10,000 grant through CAA Niagara's Community Boost program.

Gillian's Place and Hospice Niagara were chosen to receive the funding after almost 60 non-profit organizations submitted applications this year.

CAA Niagara employees are asked to selected two Niagara-based charities each year that best fit the club's core values.

The group will also receive marketing assistance, volunteerism, and other fundraising support throughout the next year, as well as their logos appearing on CAA Niagara vehicles.