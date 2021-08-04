Gillian's Place hosting 50/50 draw as demand for services remains high

Gillian's Place is hosting their first digital 50/50 draw.

Tickets went on sale over the weekend with a guaranteed minimum grand prize of $5,000.

An early-bird prize will be drawn on August 16th. The prize includes $400 in Costco gift cards and $100 for the Outlet Collection at Niagara.

The winner of the grand prize will be announced on September 6th at Gillian's Place.

Tickets can be bought online at gilliansplace5050.com : 3 tickets are $10, 10 tickets are $20, and 30 tickets are $50.

Gillian's Place officials have reported a spike in gender-based violence since the start of the pandemic. The pressure to meet the demand is compounded by the cancellation of several key fundraising events during the course of the pandemic.

Gillian's Place offers a safe shelter, support services, outreach counselling, legal advice, second stage housing, safety resources, and more for women, children, Two-Spirit, genderqueer, trans, and non-binary people facing gender-based violence.