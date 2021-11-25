Gillian's Place marks International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women

Today Gillian's Place is shining a light on gender based violence on this International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Flags will raise at St. Catharines City Hall and the Regional headquarters today and then December 3rd in Lincoln and December 6th in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Nicole Regehr, Executive Director of Gillian's Place says, "Circumstances around COVID-19, the isolation and the stay at home orders, did nothing but create a perfect storm for those already living in dangerous situations." She adds, "Not just the prevalence but the severity of the violence increased in these times as well."

If you are facing an abusive situation or are concerned for someone there is a 24 hour support line.

You can call or text 905-684-8331 any time.