Gillian's Place receives $1.5M donation to help expand St. Catharines facility

A safe haven in St. Catharines for people fleeing abusive relationships has received a $1.5M gift to expand.

Gillian’s Place says the donation from the Marotta Family officially launches the 'Build a Safer Future Campaign'.

The funds will establish the Marotta Family Centre for Violence Prevention and Outreach Support.

The $8M campaign will see Gillian's current location be renovated and expanded to add five more private bedrooms with ten additional beds, and more areas to host programs.

“We are honoured that our longstanding friends and supporters, Angela Marotta and Melissa Marotta-Paolicelli, and their family entrusted Gillian’s Place with this gift. This gift comes at a critical time in our organization’s history when calls for safety and support are at an all-time high. In the last three years, we have responded to a 90% increase across all areas of our programming. The new Centre will help us to respond to this growing need effectively”, said Nicole Regehr, Executive Director.

“We are honoured that we have been able to support Gillian’s Place annually, and it is our pleasure to step up in this way to ensure that women and children fleeing violent homes have the care they need and deserve,” said Angela and Melissa.

The Marotta Family Centre for Violence Prevention & Outreach Support will see a three-story nine-thousand-square-foot expansion to the Gillian’s Place St. Catharines facility.

The Centre will also be home to a new outreach counselling department, as demand has increased by 105% since the pandemic’s start.