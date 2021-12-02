Girl Guides, school, and community grieving after London, Ont., crash that killed 8-year-old girl

Girl Guides of Canada and a local school board say their communities are grieving after a car crash killed an eight-year-old girl and injured nine other pedestrians in London, Ont., this week.

Girl Guides has said some of the pedestrians injured in the crash were members of the organization, and the Thames Valley District School Board has said the eight-year-old who died and three of those hurt were its students.

The board says it's sent members of its ``traumatic events response team'' to schools that were directly affected by Tuesday's collision, and an email is going out to all parents who have kids at the board offering support.

It declined to identify any of those involved in the crash, citing privacy concerns.

The CEO of Girl Guides of Canada, meanwhile, says the crash is a ``terribly sad and difficult moment'' for the organization and its members.

``The pain has been felt by Girl Guides in London and in the hundreds of communities across Canada where Guiding is active,'' Jill Zelmanovits said in a written statement on Thursday.

