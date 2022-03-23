Girl survives tornado that dropped house onto street
Authorities say the tornado that ripped through a suburb of New Orleans lifted one house into the air and dropped it onto the middle of a street with a family inside.
The parents of a girl climbed out of the wreckage screaming frantically for help.
Their daughter was on a breathing machine and stuck inside.
Firefighters quickly went in to rescue her, and came out carrying her in a blanket.
St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis says she's now in a hospital and ``doing fine.''