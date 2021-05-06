Give health-care workers second dose, groups urge Ontario government

Thousands of health-care workers need to be prioritized for full immunization from COVID-19 as they work with patients hospitalized with the deadly virus, say groups representing them.

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario, Canadian Union of Public Employees, and Service Employees International Union said Thursday they have asked the province to accelerate second doses for the workers but have received no commitment.

Health-care workers were among the first groups to be prioritized for a first dose of the shot in Ontario. However, the province later extended dosing intervals for COVID-19 shots from 21 days to four months, which means many workers are still waiting for the second dose.

``You are exposed during a 12 hour shift ... to very ill patients that are COVID positive in emergency departments, in critical care units, in ICUs,'' said RNAO CEO Doris Grinspun. ``These patients are the sickest of the sick. One shot is not enough.''

The request comes as the province expanded vaccine eligibility Thursday, allowing those aged 50 and older to book an appointment for a shot.

In addition, those with high-risk health conditions, and a number of employees who cannot work from home are now eligible to get the shot.

