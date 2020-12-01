Giving Tuesday dawns as many Canadians continue to struggle with the financial impact of COVID-19

Giving Tuesday takes on a even more significant meaning this year as many Canadians continue to struggle with the financial impact of COVID-19.

People around the world are encouraged to donate to local causes and charities today after many shoppers capitalized on the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Jacob O'Connor from Canada Helps says the day is quite significant and kicks off the biggest giving month of the year.

"About 40 percent of donations happen now and Giving Tuesday is kind of the kick-off. So last year on canadahelps.org, which is our online donation platform, it was our second biggest day of the year. Five million dollars was donated, and that's 50 percent growth from the year previous."

O'Connor says they are really encouraging people to consider starting up a monthly donation to give organizations a more reliable funding stream.

Many local organizations are feeling the financial pinch as traditional fundraisers were cancelled by the pandemic and more people reach out for support.