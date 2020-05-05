'Giving Tuesday Now' kicks off to help organizations in need

As charities struggle to make ends meet due to the pandemic people around the world are being asked to give what they can with 'Giving Tuesday Now.'

Giving Tuesday is typically celebrated after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but today's global campaign aims to help hard-hit organizations that have had to cancel critical fundraising events.

Several local organizations have special campaigns happening today:

Pathstone Mental Health has launched the 5Five5 Challenge, where they are asking residents to donate five bucks, do any activity for five minutes, and challenge five other people to do the same.

Gillian's Place is running a donation matching campaign with the help of Alexandria Professional Studio.

The Education Foundation of Niagara is also asking for support today as they continue to support children in need, even though classes have moved online.