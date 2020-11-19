Glints of optimism as vaccine discussion ramps up
CTV News is reporting that Ontario's Health Minister estimates the province will receive more than 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the New Year.
Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu would not confirm Elliott's numbers, but did say that two drug manufacturers have fast-tracked requests for Health Canada to approve wide use of their vaccine candidates.
Between January and March, the province expects to receive 1.6 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and 800,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine.
Canada has secured 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine and at least 20 million doses of the Moderna vaccine.
The biggest difference between the two vaccines is how they are stored. Pfizer's vaccines have to be kept in temperatures of -70 C.
Final results from Pfizer's trials indicates an efficacy rate of 95 per cent, while Moderna's preliminary results are about the same.
-
AT THE MOVIES WITH RICHARD CROUSETim talks to Richard Crouse, Host of the talk show Pop Life on CTV NewsChannel and CTV! New Episodes! Pop Life will be on Saturday at 8:30 pm on CTV NewsChannel, midnight on CTV. This week watching: Mank (in theatres now, on Netflix in December), LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special (Disney+), Sound of Metal (in select theatres Friday, November 20th and available digitally and on demand Friday, December 4th), Leap Of Faith: William Friedkin On The Exorcist (Shudder), Rustic Oracle (VOD on Apple Tv, Bell on Demand, Videotron on Demand And Vimeo on Demand), The Donut King (available to stream via top artisan donut (or, doughnut) shops across Canada
-
GAMRU South Shore Search and Rescue – Grimsby Virtual Road tripWe take show on the road – virtually, focusing on all things Grimsby. Tim talks with Deputy Unit Leader of GAMRU South Shore Search and Rescue – Doug Mepham
-
West Niagara Minor Hockey – Grimsby Virtual Road tripWe take show on the road – virtually, focusing on all things Grimsby. Tim talks with West Niagara Minor Hockey VP – Steve Arsenault