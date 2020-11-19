Glints of optimism as vaccine discussion ramps up

CTV News is reporting that Ontario's Health Minister estimates the province will receive more than 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the New Year.

Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu would not confirm Elliott's numbers, but did say that two drug manufacturers have fast-tracked requests for Health Canada to approve wide use of their vaccine candidates.

Between January and March, the province expects to receive 1.6 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and 800,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Canada has secured 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine and at least 20 million doses of the Moderna vaccine.

The biggest difference between the two vaccines is how they are stored. Pfizer's vaccines have to be kept in temperatures of -70 C.

Final results from Pfizer's trials indicates an efficacy rate of 95 per cent, while Moderna's preliminary results are about the same.

