Global affairs secures greater family and consular access for Spavor and Kovrig
After months of back-and-forth, officials with Global Affairs Canada have secured an agreement with Beijing, allowing for greater family and consular access for Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig.
The two Canadians have been detained for more than two years in China, in what many believe was an act of retaliation for Canada's arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou on an extradition request from the United States.
The move comes after Meng's husband, and two children were granted permission to visit with her while under house arrest in Vancouver.
Donald Trump's Second ImpeachmentMatt Holmes Speaks with Stefan Dolgert - Associate Professor Political Science Department Brock University regarding Donald Trump's second impeachment
Impact Stay at Home Order and Latest State of Emergency Will Have on Local Businesses/Business Owner ConcernsMatt Holmes Speaks with Hugo Chesshire – Director of Policy and Government Relations Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce regarding impact stay at home order and state of emergency will have on local businesses in Niagara
Vaccine Equity Neeeded for Niagara/Vaccine Roll OutMatt Holmes Speaks with Sam Oosterhoff - Niagara West MPP regarding vaccine equity needed for Niagara region