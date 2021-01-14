Global affairs secures greater family and consular access for Spavor and Kovrig

After months of back-and-forth, officials with Global Affairs Canada have secured an agreement with Beijing, allowing for greater family and consular access for Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig.



The two Canadians have been detained for more than two years in China, in what many believe was an act of retaliation for Canada's arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou on an extradition request from the United States.



The move comes after Meng's husband, and two children were granted permission to visit with her while under house arrest in Vancouver.