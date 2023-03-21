Global climate scientists call for countries to hit long-term emissions targets 10-years early

Global climate scientists are calling for rich countries like Canada to hit their long-term greenhouse gas emissions targets 10-years earlier than planned.



Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says Canada will take a ``hard long look'' at the new report from the United Nations climate change panel.



But he adds that a target is meaningless without a realistic plan to reach it.



The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warn the world is teetering dangerously close to missing its critical targets to keep global warming in check.



The panel, made up of dozens of international climate scientists, says that by 2035, worldwide greenhouse-gas emissions need to be less than half of what they were in 2019, and that wealthy nations need to aim for net-zero emissions by 2040.



Canada's current 2030 target is to cut emissions so they are between 55 and 60 per cent of what they were in 2005.