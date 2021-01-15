Global death toll from COVID tops 2M
The global death toll from COVID-19 broke the two-million mark today, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
It took eight months to reach the one-million mark and less than four months after that to climb to two-million.
This morning, top Canadian public health officials released new modelling that says Canada could see 10-thousand infections per day and another two-thousand deaths by the end of the month.
Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says the long-range forecast suggests rapid growth will continue without quick, strong and sustained measures to stop the virus from spreading.
-
Threatening Local Politicians Should Not Be Allowed in a Civil SocietyShelby Knox Speaks with Karrie Porter - St. Catharines City Councillor regarding threats local politicians face on social media and in public
-
CFIB Ontario Doubles Down Unfair and Ineffective Business RestrictionsShelby Knox Speaks with CFIB Ontario Doubles Down Unfair and Ineffective Business Restrictions regarding impact provincial stay at home order is having on small, local businesses
-
Impact COVID-19 Pandemic is Having on Justice System/Trial BacklogsShelby Knox Speaks with Chris Richard - Personal Injury Lawyer Graves and Richard regarding impact COVID-19 pandemic is having on justice system/trial backlogs