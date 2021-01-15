Global death toll from COVID tops 2M

The global death toll from COVID-19 broke the two-million mark today, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

It took eight months to reach the one-million mark and less than four months after that to climb to two-million.

This morning, top Canadian public health officials released new modelling that says Canada could see 10-thousand infections per day and another two-thousand deaths by the end of the month.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says the long-range forecast suggests rapid growth will continue without quick, strong and sustained measures to stop the virus from spreading.