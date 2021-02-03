GM announces temporary layoffs at CAMI plant amid worldwide chip shortage
General Motors says its CAMI plant in Ontario will be idle for a week as a worldwide shortage of computer chips plagues the auto industry.
GM says the measure affects all shifts next week in the plant in Ingersoll, Ont., located about 30 kilometres east of London.
Local union workers have been informed of a temporary layoff at the plant from Feb. 8 to 13, and GM says about 1,500 affected hourly employees will be eligible for layoff benefits.
The automaker says North American plants in Kansas and Mexico will also have downtime, and a plant in South Korea will move to half capacity as the semiconductor shortage slows down the assembly line.
A report from AutoForecast Solutions last month said that the increased demand for chips in phones and gaming systems has made it hard for automakers to get semiconductors, leading to production delays in China that spread through plants in France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, and the United Kingdom so far.
GM says it hopes to make up for the downtime at the CAMI plant, where the company announced last month it would spend $1 billion revamping the Ingersoll location to produce electric commercial delivery vans.
-
Deal To Make Covid-19 Vaccine In MontrealPrime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising made-in-Canada vaccines by the end of the summer. Precision Nanosystem and Novavax are on track to produce vaccines in Canada. Tim talks to St. Catharines Liberal MP Chris Bittle.
-
view from the drive thru - we are stressedview from the drive thru - we are stressed
-
Ontario Launches Digital ID ConsultationsGovernment of Ontario want your opinion on digital ID (digital identity) – a new, electronic government-issued ID that lets people and businesses prove who they are online. You can also use digital ID in person through a secure digital wallet on your mobile device. The surveys are open until 11:59 p.m. February 26, 2021. https://www.ontario.ca/page/help-us-shape-ontarios-digital-future Tim talks to Parliamentary Assistant to the President of the Treasury Board Michael Parsa.