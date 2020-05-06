iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

GM Canada reportedly eyeing a May 18th reopening date for St. Catharines plant

GM st.catharines

Workers at the St. Catharines GM plant could be going back to work this month.

In a memo sent to union members, GM Canada has announced plans to start reopening plants on May 18th starting with the St. Catharines location.

After that, Ingersoll would reopen next, followed by the plant in Oshawa.

An official announcement is expected later today.

Latest Audio