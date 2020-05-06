GM Canada reportedly eyeing a May 18th reopening date for St. Catharines plant
Workers at the St. Catharines GM plant could be going back to work this month.
In a memo sent to union members, GM Canada has announced plans to start reopening plants on May 18th starting with the St. Catharines location.
After that, Ingersoll would reopen next, followed by the plant in Oshawa.
An official announcement is expected later today.
Remembering VE DayTom McConnell Speaks with Author, Historian, Broadcaster and College Professor Ted Barris regarding VE Day
News and Notes from the Team/Roster Named/Upcoming Preparations/Schedule and Michael Jordan Documentary on NetflixMatt Holmes Speaks with Victor Raso – Head Coach Niagara River Lions regarding preparations for upcoming season/player rosters announced
Home Gardens and How to Start Them CorrectlyMatt Holmes Speaks with Matt Orr – Greenhouse Manager Niagara College Greenhouse regarding home gardens