GM completes $28 million co-generation investment at St. Catharines plant
The automaker announced the investment at the Propulsion Plant will enhance the operation's competitiveness by lowering greenhouse gas emissions and reducing future energy costs.
The cogeneration project uses renewable landfill gas delivered by pipeline from the nearby Walker landfill to generate electricity from newly installed engines at the plant.
The program is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 70 percent.
GM St. Catharines Plant Director Carolyne Watts says "this cogeneration project demonstrates the power of local partnerships to deliver results that improve the bottom line, protect the environment and meet our sustainability targets."
