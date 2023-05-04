GM fined $325,000 after deadly workplace incident at the St. Catharines plant

General Motors has been fined more than $300,000 after a worker died at its St. Catharines facility in 2021.

The fatal incident occurred on Oct. 22, 2021, at GM's Glendale Ave. plant.

The Ministry of Labour says two workers had been replacing a pneumatic cylinder on a milling machine, with one working from the inside and the other working on top when one fell 2.8 metres onto a concrete floor.

The province says the worker was not wearing any protection, and died from the injuries.

The ministry says GM failed to take every reasonable precaution to prevent the fatal injury from happening.

GM pled guilty in court and was subsequently fined $325,000, including a 25% victim fine surcharge.

Funds collected are used toward provincial assistance for victims of crime.

Earlier this year, on Jan. 24, another worker at the same plant seriously injured himself on the job and was airlifted to the hospital.