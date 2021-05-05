GM hiring 1,600 workers for Oshawa plant
Some positive signs at GM's Oshawa facility as the company is planning to fill 1,600 new jobs.
The automaker is looking for production line workers, certified electricians, industrial mechanic-millwrights, shift leaders, and controls engineers to start immediately.
As per union negotiations last year, the positions are full-time with benefits.
The positions have been posted on the GM career website for anyone interested in applying.
Unifor announced some of the details of a three year deal with GM in November of last year, including an investment of $1.3 million and construction of a new body shop and flexible assembly module as the automaker was facing demand for new pickup trucks.